ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
ASC 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
AVN 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.14 (-4.61%)
BOP 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.95%)
FFL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
FNEL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
GGGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.55%)
GGL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.98%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.86%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.4%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.95%)
PACE 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PRL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.55%)
PTC 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.96%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.27%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TELE 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-8.47%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
TPLP 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.21%)
TREET 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.26%)
TRG 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-4.38%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,297 Decreased By -51.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 15,129 Decreased By -466.3 (-2.99%)
KSE100 43,357 Decreased By -296.2 (-0.68%)
KSE30 16,809 Decreased By -167.6 (-0.99%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan lose Abdullah in reply to Australia's 556-9 declared

Reuters Updated 14 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Australia declared on 556 for nine and then sank their teeth into Pakistan's top order to maintain their upper hand in the second Test at the National Stadium on Monday.

Debutant Australia leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson sent down four wicketless overs but made a telling contribution when his direct throw from backward point ran out Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique for 13.

Imam-ul-Haq, who smashed twin hundreds in the drawn first Test in Rawalpindi, was batting on 20 at the lunch break on day three with Azhar Ali on four at the other end.

Earlier Australia, resuming on 505-8, milked 51 runs in nine overs before declaring their innings immediately after crossing the 550-mark.

Skipper Pat Cummins smashed three sixes in his unbeaten 34 off 36 balls against a jaded Pakistan attack on a slow track.

Overnight batsman Mitchell Starc, who made 28, fell to the second delivery of the day when Shaheen Afridi had him caught at cover point ending the tailender's 97-ball vigil.

Cummins swung his bat against the spinners and Swepson made 15 not out as they added 51 runs for the last wicket to frustrate Pakistan.

Usman Khawaja pak vs Astralia Test

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan lose Abdullah in reply to Australia's 556-9 declared

PTI to hold jalsa at D-Chowk on March 27: Asad Umar

$25bn investment achieved in first Phase of CPEC, says Khalid Mansoor

'Unholy alliance' among opposition parties will shatter soon: FM Qureshi

CPEC to enhance regional connectivity and trade: Dawood

Afghan diplomats under pressure from Taliban regime

US issues warning to China

US gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week

Sidra Ameen becomes first Pakistani woman to score century in World Cup

State Bank Museum launches exhibition

Russia counts on ties with China

Read more stories