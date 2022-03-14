ANL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
ASC 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
ASL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
AVN 88.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.48%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
FNEL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
GGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.68%)
GTECH 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.29%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
MLCF 33.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.24%)
PACE 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.48%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
PRL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.49%)
PTC 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.91%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
SNGP 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
TELE 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.97%)
TPL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
TPLP 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
TREET 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.39%)
TRG 75.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.6%)
UNITY 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.47%)
WAVES 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.65%)
BR100 4,330 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,342 Decreased By -253.1 (-1.62%)
KSE100 43,612 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.1%)
KSE30 16,934 Decreased By -42 (-0.25%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
China stocks fall as COVID cases, weak data dent growth outlook

Reuters 14 Mar, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Monday as domestic COVID-19 cases jumped to a two-year high, prompting Beijing’s technology and financial hubs to impose restrictions, while a sharp drop in February’s new bank loans also clouded the outlook for economic growth.

The CSI300 index fell 1.7% to 4,232.20 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.3% to 3,266.73 points.

The Hang Seng index dropped 3.8% to 19,771.47 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 5.3% to 6,686.68.

New bank lending in China fell more than expected in February while broad credit growth slowed, raising pressure on the central bank to ease policy further to support the slowing economy.

China stocks rise on Russia-Ukraine talks, sentiment-boosting steps

China in recent days reported the highest daily figure in two years, potentially complicating Beijing’s “dynamic-clearance” ambition to suppress contagion as quickly as possible.

China’s southern technology hub of Shenzhen suspended public transport including buses and subways from Monday, and the financial hub of Shanghai locked down some housing and office compounds.

“I think the outbreaks impose downside risk to China’s economy at least in the next few months,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

Shares of COVID-19 antigen kit makers surged after China granted approval for five COVID-19 antigen kits made by local companies to be used for self-testing, as Beijing tweaks its testing regime that has been pressured by Omicron.

Consumer staples and transport firms dropped 3.1% each, while tourism stocks lost 4.3%.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index fell to lowest level since June 2016.

Hong Kong-listed tech giants tumbled 7.6% to a record low, extending a slump from the previous session on worries of their shares being delisted in the United States.

Adding fresh regulatory concerns, China’s cyberspace regulator issued a new set of draft measures on Monday aimed at protecting minors, demanding online gaming, livestreaming, audio and video platforms to set up a “youth mode” for minors.

Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong plunged nearly 9% to the lowest since Feb 2017.

Household loans, mostly mortgages, suffered a rare contraction of 336.9 billion yuan in February, compared with 843 billion yuan in the prior month, pointing to continued weakness in China’s property market, a major economic growth driver.

China stocks

