Futures spread up 214bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 214bps to 7.27 percent on the last day of the outgoing week from previous week’s 5.13 percent.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 7.8 percent to 68.93 million shares as compared to previous week’s Rs 74.80 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 21.5 percent during this week and stood at Rs 2.66 billion as compared to previous week’s average of Rs 3.38 billion.

