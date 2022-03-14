PPP leader says PTI govt mulling taking ‘undemocratic’ steps

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Senator Sherry Rehman Sunday alleged that the PTI government is threatening of a constitutional crisis in case the rulers are sent packing and warned the government against the undemocratic steps which may lead to a chaos in the country.

Speaking at a news conference, Sherry Rehman said that the panic of losing office and the confidence is causing the government to “spiral into deranged paranoia”.

“We are facing an unending FATF grey listing but their ministers want to blow up everything, including the opposition like “suicide bombers” just like they triggered the crash of our national airline. Highly inappropriate language is being used all round, with no consideration of what the people are going through,” she warned.

She stated that the constitutional neutrality of offices and institutions is being questioned as if the whole country is a zoo full of “animals”. “There is no logic or sanity left in the methods or statements. One day they threaten us with target killings at the highest level, the other day they say they will mobilize their tigers to obstruct constitutional instruments and block MNAs from entering parliament,” she added.

The PPP leader said that nowhere in the world is it that a sitting Prime Minister engages in such vexing and derogatory language; nor is it ever seen that when the first line of defence, the Army amidst a paramount conference on the missile incident reassures of its neutrality, the very definition of the word is changed. “To be neutral is not the evil it has been made out to be in spite of its new meaning,” she added.

About the India’s missile incident, she questioned as to why it took four days for the gravity of the situation at hand to sink in. “The BrahMos supersonic is an atomic missile, just because it was missing its nuclear warhead it was allowed to roam within our territory, not even disputed territory rather in Mian Channu,” she stated.

She added that missiles have certain systems and there are protocols to be followed. “If one deviates from its trajectory they are created to self-destruct, I’m sure the establishment can elaborate on this. However, what can they even say when they themselves have been targeted by the derogatory name calling; this is behaviour that is unexpected of even fresh central politicians let alone a sitting Prime Minister,” she added.

She stated that due to the constant backtracking by the “U-turn Sarkar”, the IMF has lost confidence in Pakistan. “The united opposition motioned for a vote of no confidence on the Speaker of the National Assembly, who blatantly endorsed PTI government by claiming that he has the right to block MNAs from partaking in their Constitutional right to vote against the current regime,” she said, adding that any such obstruction would not just be in violation of his duties and powers but is also downright unconstitutional.

The PPP leader further stated that the people have lost trust in the PTI government which is now unravelling. “The PPP never once in their conduct or behaviour overstepped the limits of the law. Its best for the PTI government that they refrain from blacklisting themselves from history and realize that the opposition’s ‘super over’ has begun and the PTI government keeps dropping catches,” she further maintained.

Earlier, a PTI leader Imtiaz Warraich announced to join PPP after holding a meeting with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

