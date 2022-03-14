‘Induction of J-10C into PAF fleet is a huge milestone’

ISLAMABAD: Induction of J-10C aircraft has further strengthened PAF as a formidable and potent force well capable of defending the aerial frontiers of our beloved country. With J-10C “Dragon” Omni role fighter in its ranks, PAF retains the first shot BVR capability while maintaining a qualitative edge in the application of Air Power across all domains.

The capabilities of the aircraft are showcased in the short video documentary released by Directorate General Public Relations (Air Force).

