PTI leader Waraich decides to rejoin PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former state minister, Imtiaz Safdar Waraich has decided to rejoin Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

After Nadeem Afzal Chan, this is the second ‘big wicket’ of PTI being claimed by the PPP. Sources privy to the development said, Imtiaz Safdar Waraich has decided to part his ways with PTI and decided to rejoin PPP.

In this contest, a formal announcement will be made by him in near future.

Imtiaz Warraich remained the PPP’s senior members and is regarded as a veteran politician and a party stalwart.

On June 16, 2017, Imtiaz Safdar Waraich formally announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a press conference at Bani Gala.