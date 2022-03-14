Overseas Pakistanis trust in PTI govt: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: The state minister for information and broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said that the hefty growth in remittances – from $18 billion to $ 30 billion – from expatriate Pakistanis shows their trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking at the opening ceremony at a three-day overseas Pakistanis convention, he said that overseas Pakistanis have always stood by Imran Khan whether it’s funding for the party, donation for Shaukat Khanum Hospital or sending remittances to the country.

He also said that overseas Pakistanis played a pivotal role in making Imran Khan as the prime minister as they knew Khan is the only leader who steer the country out of the prevailing crisis.

He said that it is the PTI which made legislation to give overseas Pakistanis their right to franchise which o other leader could have done, adding it is Imran Khan due to whom the image of the country improved.

He said Imran Khan leading Pakistan with an independent foreign policy. He said Imran Khan has always raised voice for peace and against wars.

Adviser on Overseas Pakistanis Muhammad Ayub Afridi said that government will introduce E-gate system to facilitate overseas Pakistanis at the time of their arrival in Pakistan.

He said government is also taking steps to introduce online facilities in Pakistan’s embassies abroad, adding with online services overseas Pakistanis will be able to obtain visas and NICOPs without visiting the embassy.

He called upon the overseas Pakistanis to make investments in Pakistan and take advantage of business friendly initiatives of the government.

Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said that PTI government will not only complete its five-year term but the people will vote the party into power in 2023 elections once again.

Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Tariq Malik said that over 8.2 million expatriate Pakistanis are registered with the authority and all out efforts are being made to provide maximum facilities to them.

He said that a new mobile application is under construction to facilitate the expatriates within hours including digital NICOP, passport renewal or new registration for passport, death certificate, power of attorney, Roshan digital accounts, land record, succession certificates’ online biometric verification for overseas family members, PIA repatriation initiatives to bring Pakistanis back during Covid-19, Internet Voting, and Complaints registration cell. He said that these were the major initiates for Overseas Pakistanis.

Secretary Office of International Chapters of PTI Dr Abdullah Riar said that no government in the past to facilitate expatriate Pakistanis like the incumbent PTI is doing.

He said that the main purpose of the conference was to appreciate the incumbent government for taking historic steps for Overseas Pakistanis.

He said that 5% population of the country was living abroad and sending over US$30 billion remittances to the country. He said that the green passport had lost its glory and it is Prime Minister Imran Khan due to whom the green passport is respected across the globe.

