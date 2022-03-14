‘Country is facing shortage of arbitration centres’

KARACHI: The MIA Arbitration, Mediation and Conciliation Centre organized a function at a local Gymkhana of Karachi which was attended by eminent personalities from various walks of life including members of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce.

Chairman Idrees Memon, Paklane Hospital chairman Dr Muhammad Ajmal, Crescent Star Insurance chairman Naeem Anwar, Chinese Solicitors Teng, distinguished lawyers, senior bankers, auditors, senior doctors and prominent mufti-e-ikram, board of governors Afaq Mujeeb, Rabia Umar, Munawar Suleiman including and others attended.

Speaking on the occasion, MIA-AMCC chairman Muhammad Ishaq Ali Advocate said arbitration centres are present all over the world and there is a severe shortage of them in Pakistan due to which arbitration of Pakistan’s affairs is also done abroad.

The MIA-AMCC has been set up keeping in view this need so that the issues which are resolved by going abroad due to which considerable financial expenses are incurred can be resolved at the local level.

The Arbitration Centre will be able to resolve not only external but also local issues including commercial matters, financial matters, state-to-state affairs and family issues as well as other disputes through arbitration, mediation and conciliation. He thanked all the participants and board members for their efforts in setting up this arbitration centre.

