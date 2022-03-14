No-confidence motion: PML-N authorises Shehbaz to make decisions

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary party on Sunday authorised party president Shehbaz Sharif to make all decisions with regard to the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, all 84 members of the National Assembly of PMLN attended the meeting at the residence of the Leader of the Opposition.

The meeting was presided over by party president and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

Under the guidance of Nawaz Sharif, she addendum that all decisions were delegated to Shehbaz Sharif and party Quaid Nawaz Sharif will endorse the decisions taken.

She added that the meeting declared that no-confidence motion is a demand of the people, and “its success is certain.”

“The nation no longer accepts inflation, unemployment and economic catastrophe,” the parliamentary party further declared.

She added that the meeting was of the view that people want to get rid of this government so that relief from inflation is given to the masses. Shehbaz Sharif also hosted dinner in honour of the party members.

