ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SAU to set up forum for 44,000 alumni

Recorder Report 14 Mar, 2022

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University has decided to set up a forum for 44,000 alumni of the University, who are in a better position after completing their degrees, while alumni of the university have announced financial support to the endowment fund set up for scholarships.

The Silver Jubilee Ceremony of alumni, who completed their degrees 25 years ago from the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering of Sindh Agriculture University, was held here on Sunday.

Addressing the Silver Jubilee gathering, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that the SAU has undertaken various stages of development of academic, research, infrastructure, and curriculum by world standards, and laboratories and classrooms have been modernized during the last 25 years, while research, inventions, and skills are being seriously pursued around the world; the world still faces climate change, disasters, food security, temperature, and other threats and challenges.

He said that a forum is being formed on 44,000 alumni of the University so that SAU could be counted among the best universities in the country.

Dr. Altaf Siyal, Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, said that modern curriculum and world class fields in agricultural engineering have been expanded.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director, University Advancement and Financial Assistance, said that the election of this forum will be held at the national level by assembling Alumni on one platform.

Bashir Ahmed Sheikh, Ikramullah Qadri, Abdul Qadir Raj Rajpar, Furqan Soomro, and others said that coming to university after 25 years, we felt like we have returned to our home.

They said that we will fully support the university in scholarships and endowment funds and help create employment opportunities for the university graduates.

Dr. Jan Mohammad Marri, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Sub Campus Umerkot. Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dean Faculty of Crop Production, Engineer Riasat Ali Kubar, Director Quality Enhancement Cell, Khadim Hussain Wagan Hostel Provost, Abdul Wahid Baloch, Director Student Affairs, Ashfaq Sheikh, Fazal Haq Abro, Abdul Rashid Jalbani, and others were also present. About 100 alumni from Sindh, Balochistan and KPK were present during the ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh Agriculture University SAU Silver Jubilee Ceremony of alumni

Comments

1000 characters

SAU to set up forum for 44,000 alumni

US issues warning to China

US gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week

State Bank Museum launches exhibition

Russia counts on ties with China

No date set for next Iran-Saudi talks

Embezzlement charges: Kazakhstan arrests ex-leader’s nephew

Clearing CPEC IPPs’ dues: ECC all set to approve Rs50bn revolving account

PM attracts huge crowd, sharpens attack on opposition

ST rate will be rationalized in ‘due course’: FBR chief

Moroccan carrier launches Israel flights

Read more stories