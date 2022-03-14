SAU to set up forum for 44,000 alumni

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University has decided to set up a forum for 44,000 alumni of the University, who are in a better position after completing their degrees, while alumni of the university have announced financial support to the endowment fund set up for scholarships.

The Silver Jubilee Ceremony of alumni, who completed their degrees 25 years ago from the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering of Sindh Agriculture University, was held here on Sunday.

Addressing the Silver Jubilee gathering, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that the SAU has undertaken various stages of development of academic, research, infrastructure, and curriculum by world standards, and laboratories and classrooms have been modernized during the last 25 years, while research, inventions, and skills are being seriously pursued around the world; the world still faces climate change, disasters, food security, temperature, and other threats and challenges.

He said that a forum is being formed on 44,000 alumni of the University so that SAU could be counted among the best universities in the country.

Dr. Altaf Siyal, Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, said that modern curriculum and world class fields in agricultural engineering have been expanded.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director, University Advancement and Financial Assistance, said that the election of this forum will be held at the national level by assembling Alumni on one platform.

Bashir Ahmed Sheikh, Ikramullah Qadri, Abdul Qadir Raj Rajpar, Furqan Soomro, and others said that coming to university after 25 years, we felt like we have returned to our home.

They said that we will fully support the university in scholarships and endowment funds and help create employment opportunities for the university graduates.

Dr. Jan Mohammad Marri, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Sub Campus Umerkot. Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dean Faculty of Crop Production, Engineer Riasat Ali Kubar, Director Quality Enhancement Cell, Khadim Hussain Wagan Hostel Provost, Abdul Wahid Baloch, Director Student Affairs, Ashfaq Sheikh, Fazal Haq Abro, Abdul Rashid Jalbani, and others were also present. About 100 alumni from Sindh, Balochistan and KPK were present during the ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022