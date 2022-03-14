Nepra, Fesco release ‘Line Staff Safety Manual’ draft

FAISALABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) have jointly released a draft of “Line Staff Safety Manual” to ensure safety of line staff.

NEPRA HSE, FESCO’s Safety and Public Relations Directorates have played a vital role in the preparation of this Manual, which is commendable, said Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi.

He was addressing a webinar at the NEPRA headquarters, arranged to launch the Safety Manual. The webinar was also attended by professionals from Pakistan’s power sector, safety officers of Distribution Companies (DISCOs) and officials of NEPRA Health Safety and Environment.

Chairman NEPRA said that zero tolerance against the fatal and non-fatal accidents is top priority of power sector and we have to ensure the safety as an integral part of our lives and routines, for which NEPRA is working closely with distribution companies. He further said that general safety, public safety, unsafe operation, unsafe situation and what to do in case of emergency have been clarified with pictures in simple Urdu language for the line staff and it will play an important role in prevention of accidents.

Tauseef H Farooqi said that this booklet will be printed and distributed among the line staff of distribution companies across the country in pocket size so that they could keep it in their pocket at all times.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr Bashir Ahmed also addressed the webinar and said that FESCO has floated the international tender for the purchase of 45 bucket cranes which would be helpful to provide the save working environment to its line staff. He said that safety teams of safety control room and the safety directorate are engaged in the implementation of the safety audit and NEPRA Safety Code on a daily basis in all over the FESCO region. He further said that it is an honour for the company to prepare the safety booklet with support of NEPRA while the efforts of Deputy Director Safety Saeed Raza and Public Relations the Directorate are commendable.

Later, Consultant (HSE) NEPRA Sohail Ahmed and Deputy Director Safety FESCO Muhammad Saeed Raza gave a lecture to the participants on the topic of safety and gave a comprehensive presentation on the preparation of safety manual.

At the end of the ceremony, Senior Advisor NEPRA Imran Qazi presented appreciation certificates by NEPRA Authority to Chief Executive FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed, Director Safety FESCO Munawar Mahmood, Deputy Director Safety Mohammad Saeed Raza and PR Assistant Ayub Ahmed Yaqub.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022