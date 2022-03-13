PM Imran trying to rig no-confidence motion, says Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of trying to rig the no-confidence motion, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, the PPP chairman said that PM Imran does not believe in democracy but in rigging.

“[PM] Imran Khan believes in fixed-matches, but the opposition will not allow rigging in the no-confidence motion,” Bilawal added.

He said that all democratic forces are using constitutional rights against the undemocratic person.

Bilawal mentioned that the foreign funding case is still pending in the Election Commission.

“We demand the Election Commission to decide the case soon.”

'Partisan and heavily tilted in favour of PTI,' says Shahbaz about NA speaker's role

This is the first democratic no-confidence motion in the history of the country. Behind this movement is the power of the people.

He further said that no member of the National Assembly could be barred from voting in the National Assembly as per his conscience.

Bilawal said that every Member Parliament should cast his vote for the protection of the constitution, adding that the opposition was in touch with everyone who wanted to get rid of this incompetent government.

He added that prime minister was trying to conspire against the democratic system and that the opposition would not allow him to do so.