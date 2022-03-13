ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
Pakistan-born Khawaja passes 150 as Australia 332-4 at lunch

AFP 13 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Opener Usman Khawaja completed his third 150 plus score to guide Australia to 332-4 at lunch on the second day of the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi on Sunday.

When players walked off for lunch, the Pakistan-born Khawaja was 155 not out and Travis Head 14 as Australia added 81 after resuming at 251-3 on a slow turning National Stadium pitch.

Khawaja added 54 for the fourth wicket with nightwatchman Nathan Lyon to frustrate the Pakistan bowlers who were looking for early wickets to halt Australia’s progress.

2nd Test against Pakistan: Khawaja hundred propels Australia to 251-3 in Karachi

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf could have dismissed Lyon on 31 but failed to hold on to a return catch to his left.

Lyon capitalised on the reprieve with a sweetly-timed boundary but Ashraf had the last laugh three overs later, with a delivery that clattered into the stumps after brushing the Australian’s pads.

Lyon, dropped on nought by Imam-ul-Haq off pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi on Saturday, hit five boundaries during his stubborn knock of 38.

Khawaja was unflustered and pushed Hasan Ali for a single to complete his 150.

At lunch he had batted for 406 minutes, hitting 15 fours and one six.

Ashraf was Pakistan’s best bowler with figure of 2-47, while Hasan had 1-45.

Australia, touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years, will play three Tests, three one-day internationals and a single Twenty20 international on the tour.

