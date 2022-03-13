ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,307
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,518,692
60924hr
Sindh
571,854
Punjab
503,715
Balochistan
35,437
Islamabad
134,818
KPK
218,070
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Khawaja falls for 160, Australia 407-7 at tea

Reuters Updated 13 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Usman Khawaja fell after a marathon 160 as Australia lost three wickets in the second session to be 407 for seven at tea on day two of the second Test against Pakistan on Sunday.

Islamabad-born Khawaja added 33 runs to his overnight 127 to depart after a fine knock that included 15 boundaries and a six.

Alex Carey was batting on 26 at the tea break with Mitchell Starc giving company on one.

Earlier, after Australia resumed on 251-3, Shaheen Afridi subjected Nathan Lyon to a bouncer barrage but the nightwatchman did not flinch and kept pulling occasionally finding the boundary much to Pakistan’s chagrin.

Lyon hit five boundaries in an entertaining 38 before he had his stumps rearranged by a Faheem Ashraf express delivery.

Karachi Test: Australia strong as Usman Khawaja scores century

Lyon put on 54 runs with Khawaja and left having played the pesky nightwatchman’s role to perfection.

Khawaja had shelved the reverse sweep on Saturday but Pakistan were convinced they had him caught in the slips on Sunday when the opener attempted the shot against Nauman Ali.

However, replays ruled out any ball-bat contact and Pakistan lost a review.

Khawaja duly brought up his 150 but could not better his highest score of 174 as Sajid Khan dealt a double blow.

The off-spinner first trapped Travis Head lbw for 23 and then spun one past Khawaja’s bat to hit the off-stump.

Cameron Green, who was not even born when Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998, made 28 before Nauman confounded him with a sharp-turning ball that pitched outside leg stump and went on to hit the off.

Usman Khawaja Pakistan vs Australia Alex Carey

Comments

1000 characters

Khawaja falls for 160, Australia 407-7 at tea

Imran Khan is the 'only leader of Pakistan,' Fawad tells opposition

CCoE likely to consider pending agreements with KE

PASSD seeks Cabinet nod for ‘Ehsaas Tahafuz’

On Kyiv's eastern front, Ukrainians hold off Russian tanks

Financial sector quite stable: Tarin

Putting out the fire: Fed set to hike rates to tame inflation

Ukraine situation: Foreign secy exchanges views with EEAS chief

PM to address public gathering in Hafizabad today

China records nearly 3,400 daily virus cases in worst outbreak in two years

No-trust move: PML-Q to announce ‘final’ decision today

Read more stories