Ukraine situation: Foreign secy exchanges views with EEAS chief

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Deputy Secretary General, European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine on Saturday.

In a tweet, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the duo held a held a video call and exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine as well as Afghanistan.

On Ukrainian situation, the spokesperson added that the foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled position: respect for principles of UN Charter; need for cessation of hostilities; maintenance of humanitarian corridors; and provision of humanitarian assistance.

Foreign Secretary Mahmood stressed continuous efforts for a solution through diplomacy, dialogue and reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to reinforce these endeavours.

Stressing importance of Pakistan’s partnership, the foreign secretary also shared perspective on Afghanistan and the recent “accidental” firing of Indian missile into Pakistani territory.

