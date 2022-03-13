ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,307
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,518,692
60924hr
Sindh
571,854
Punjab
503,715
Balochistan
35,437
Islamabad
134,818
KPK
218,070
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM to address public gathering in Hafizabad today

APP 13 Mar, 2022

HAFIZABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Hafizabad Sunday and address mammoth public gathering in the history of the city.

Talking to media here, he said a university and hospital would be built in Hafizabad as work was underway on development projects worth billions of rupees in Hafizabad. Criticizing the opposition he said that mafia has hollowed out every institution of Pakistan.

“The rulers of the past have built properties worth billions of rupees abroad; Farrukh Habib said, adding Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari were making efforts to save their ill-gotten wealth. He said the rulers of the past preferred personal interests over the national interests. “Everybody knows from which country Asif Zardari sought help in Memo gate scandal,” he said.

The minister said that no-confidence motion will fail, and added that the opposition wanted to spread chaos in the country. Farrukh said Pakistan was moving towards rapid development but the Opposition was not unable to digest the development of the country. “No one will be allowed to spread unrest in the country,” Minister of State for Information said in categorical terms. He said Imran Khan did not come to power to build properties by misappropriation of national wealth.

PM sharpens criticism of opposition leaders

In the past, there had been 400 drone strikes in Pakistan; he said adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not allow the nation to bow before anyone. “We want good relations with all countries but not at the cost of national dignity” he said.

The minister said the opposition has a slavish mindset and cannot talk in front of the world. Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting the case of honor of Pakistanis in the world with courage, Farrukh Habib said. Today the whole world is facing inflation but despite the rise in global oil prices, the government has reduced prices, Farrukh said, and added “All those who submitted no-confidence motion are corrupt.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan Hafizabad public gathering Farrukh Habib Minister of State

Comments

1000 characters

PM to address public gathering in Hafizabad today

CCoE likely to consider pending agreements with KE

PASSD seeks Cabinet nod for ‘Ehsaas Tahafuz’

Financial sector quite stable: Tarin

Ukraine situation: Foreign secy exchanges views with EEAS chief

No-trust move: PML-Q to announce ‘final’ decision today

Maladministration in FBR: FTO has authority to conduct inspection

PM asks party MPs to strengthen contacts with people

PDM set to review preparations today

Aleem arrives in Islamabad

Read more stories