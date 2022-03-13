ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,307
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,518,692
60924hr
Sindh
571,854
Punjab
503,715
Balochistan
35,437
Islamabad
134,818
KPK
218,070
PM to complete his ‘full’ term, insists Rashid

APP | NNI 13 Mar, 2022

QUETTA: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his constitutional tenure of five years.

He expressed these views while talking to reporters after his arrival at Quetta International Airport. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said, we have to move towards reconciliation because the opposition would not be successful in no trust-motion.

However, he said “Even today I believe that we should cool down and move towards reconciliation”.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would win the next general election on basis of his performance.

PM to emerge victorious in next 50 days: Sheikh Rashid

He said that a week ago, government decided to hand over the security of Parliament and Parliament Lodges to the FC and Rangers so that there would be no law and order mishap while the government could also call in the army under article 245 in critical situations.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that no private militia including Ansar-ul-Islam and Bait-ul-Islam would be allowed to enter Islamabad.

“We are ready to provide security to opposition leaders and could provide them with Rangers’ security,” he said.

The interior minister also said that he had received a complaint from JUI-F General Secretary Maulana Ghafoor Haideri regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s verbal jibes against the joint opposition.

On the issue of no-confidence motion, he advised the opposition that general elections were only one year away and it is better to prepare for the election. He said the opposition should show restraint and tolerance; otherwise, they will remain in line for 10 years. The opposition will fail in the no-confidence motion and Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete five years, he said.

Later, he inaugurated the Computerized Janshin Certificate Letter of Administration Centre in Quetta.

