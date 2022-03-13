PM to complete his ‘full’ term, insists Rashid

QUETTA: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his constitutional tenure of five years.

He expressed these views while talking to reporters after his arrival at Quetta International Airport. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said, we have to move towards reconciliation because the opposition would not be successful in no trust-motion.

However, he said “Even today I believe that we should cool down and move towards reconciliation”.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would win the next general election on basis of his performance.

PM to emerge victorious in next 50 days: Sheikh Rashid

He said that a week ago, government decided to hand over the security of Parliament and Parliament Lodges to the FC and Rangers so that there would be no law and order mishap while the government could also call in the army under article 245 in critical situations.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that no private militia including Ansar-ul-Islam and Bait-ul-Islam would be allowed to enter Islamabad.

“We are ready to provide security to opposition leaders and could provide them with Rangers’ security,” he said.

The interior minister also said that he had received a complaint from JUI-F General Secretary Maulana Ghafoor Haideri regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s verbal jibes against the joint opposition.

On the issue of no-confidence motion, he advised the opposition that general elections were only one year away and it is better to prepare for the election. He said the opposition should show restraint and tolerance; otherwise, they will remain in line for 10 years. The opposition will fail in the no-confidence motion and Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete five years, he said.

Later, he inaugurated the Computerized Janshin Certificate Letter of Administration Centre in Quetta.