89 suspects indicted in Kumara’s lynching case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday indicted 89 suspects including nine juveniles in Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara’s lynching case in Kot Lakhpat Jail. The suspects denied the charges against them and decided to contest the trial. The court after indictment summoned prosecution witnesses to commence formally the proceedings of the trial on March 14.

Earlier, the prosecution submitted a supplementary challan that included 40 witnesses, video, digital and medical evidence. The witnesses also include the factory manager who had tried his best to save Priyantha from the angry mob.

The prosecutor general of Punjab had constituted a special prosecution team to ensure a quality trial after the case was shifted to Lahore from Gujranwala.

