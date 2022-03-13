‘Incentives needed for sustainable growth in pharma sector’

KARACHI: Pharmaceutical sector have great potential to further grow and contribute significantly in Pakistan’s export if pharma sector is facilitated by incentives for long-term sustainable growth, said patron-in-chief of United Business Group (UBG), S M Muneer and president Zubair Tufail.

According to UBG spokesperson Gulzar Feroze, UBG leaders further commented that pharmaceutical potential should be unleashed in Pakistan so that this sector could hit export target of US five billion dollars in just a few years and change the image of Pakistan same like the IT industry and garment industry have changed the image of India and Bangladesh respectively.

The government should strive to raise annual pharmaceutical export by extending incentives to pharma sector as well as ensuring ease of doing business for the industry, they said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022