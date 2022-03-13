Detained PML-N leader Ch Tanveer ‘goes missing’

KARACHI: The Karachi magistrate on Saturday failed to find former senator and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ch Tanveer who was arrested by police last night.

The city magistrate raided airport police station in search of Ch Tanveer but he was not there. Other PML-N leaders also accompanied the magistrate.

Yesterday night, PML-N leader Ch Tanveer was arrested near the Karachi airport.

According to the FIA, Ch Tanveer was wanted by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Department on whose request Ch Tanveer’s name was included in the ECL. When the airport authorities found his name in the list, they arrested him.

The PML-N’s former parliamentarian was wanted in an Anti-Corruption case and was trying to go abroad.