ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,307
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,518,692
60924hr
Sindh
571,854
Punjab
503,715
Balochistan
35,437
Islamabad
134,818
KPK
218,070
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Closing ceremony of 2nd KHI Awards held: KE honours 40 organizations serving Karachi

Press Release Updated 13 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: The Governor House in Karachi was host to a special celebration to honor the organizations which make Karachi a vibrant and thriving city with their social welfare contribution - the closing ceremony of KE’s 2nd KHI Awards, an initiative endorsed by Nepra and launched in collaboration with the I Am Karachi. 40 winners from across 13 diverse categories – from Heritage & Culture to Sports, Social Service to Safety, and more - were recognized for their efforts in driving societal change in Karachi as part of their core mission.

The chief guest of the event was Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, while Chairman Nepra Tauseef H Farooqi, and Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Minister of State & Chairman of Board of Investment (BoI) were guests of honor for the event.

Following the pandemic, businesses across the globe were faced with increased risk and instability regardless of their size, but the utility observed that the sector most affected was the one tasked with addressing societal problems. While new initiatives primarily focused on food security, improved hygiene, and securing livelihood, many actors addressing pertinent challenges beyond these areas were left out of the mix. The KHI Awards addresses this problem by providing an equitable and impartial avenue through which winners are awarded grants of PKR 40 million in the form of rebates on electricity bills.

While highlighting the importance of Karachi, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail stated the Karachi’s dynamism is a key driver of national growth, and we must all play our role to continue enriching its vibrancy. He further said that the federal government had taken series of initiatives for the overall development of Karachi.

“In addition to Green Line BRT service, federal government pays special focus on development of the port city to overcome related challenges faced by the citizens,” he added.

Appreciating the KHI Awards, he said that Karachi Awards has emerged as a perfect forum for encouragement for the organizations working to uplift the society at large. While lauding other initiatives of the power utility he further said: “Another project of K-Electric that needs to be encouraged is Roshni Baji, through which women are empowered by becoming safety ambassadors and going door to door for electrical safety awareness”.

He also stressed upon other organizations to come up with similar initiatives to provide relief to the community and to bring betterment to the society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KE nepra Federal Government Muhammad Azfar Ahsan Green Line BRT service

Comments

1000 characters

Closing ceremony of 2nd KHI Awards held: KE honours 40 organizations serving Karachi

CCoE likely to consider pending agreements with KE

PASSD seeks Cabinet nod for ‘Ehsaas Tahafuz’

Financial sector quite stable: Tarin

Ukraine situation: Foreign secy exchanges views with EEAS chief

PM to address public gathering in Hafizabad today

No-trust move: PML-Q to announce ‘final’ decision today

Maladministration in FBR: FTO has authority to conduct inspection

PM asks party MPs to strengthen contacts with people

PDM set to review preparations today

Aleem arrives in Islamabad

Read more stories