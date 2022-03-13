CM insists there’re no fissures in party

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday the PTI government stands firm at political front, to foil the nefarious designs of the opposition.

Talking to elected representatives here today, the CM said the government enjoys support of its allies and will continue to serve the masses. “PTI is united and stronger political force than before and no one can create rift,” he said, adding: “There is no room of politics like Changa Manga or Murree in Pakistan, only politics of public service and development and prosperity will prevail.”

The elected representatives reposed full confidence in the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister and expressed gratitude to him for resolving the issues of their constituencies on priority basis.

The CM also held a meeting with PML-N MPA Azhar Abbas Chandia and discussed matters of mutual interest.

