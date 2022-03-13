Lawyer moves court with a view to filing case against PM

LAHORE: An advocate has approached the court of law for registration of criminal case against Prime Minister Imran Khan over his “life-threatening” statement against former president Asif Zardari.

Adeel Ch Advocate has said in his application that the prime minister has extended a life-threat to Asif Zardari while addressing a public rally. He said the prime minister had stated that Zardari is on the target of his gun. This statement has panicked the workers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) by and large, he added.

He prayed for direction to the police for registration of a criminal case against the prime minister. The session court has issued notice to the police department for a reply on 24th March.

