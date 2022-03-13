Grade-18 and Grade-16 officers: FBR removes two for ‘inefficiency’, ‘misconduct’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has dismissed from services two officials of Grade-18 and Grade-16 on charges of “inefficiency” and “misconduct”. In this regard, the FBR has issued two notifications on Friday.

In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 5(1) of the Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules 2020, the FBR has also placed Anum Khaleeq, Appraising Officer (BS-16) Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (East), under suspension with immediate effect for a period of 120-days.

According to a notification, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against Syed Waqar Hassan, Assistant Director (Audit)/BS-18, Corporate Tax Office, Karachi under Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline), Rule 2020 on charges of “Inefficiency” and “Misconduct” in terms of Rule 3(a)&(b) of the Rules ibid. Order of Inquiry and Statement of Allegations stated that the officials have been found absent from official duties without permission/intimation with effect from January 20, 2020 after expiry of 30 days ex-Pakistan leave.

The authority i.e. Revenue secretary/chairman FBR, after examining the entire record of the case, including findings of the inquiry officer, defence of the accused officer (reply of the show cause notice) and his plea during the personal hearing has imposed major penalty of “Compulsory Retirement” under rule 4(3)(c) read with rule 16(7)(b)(ii) of Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline), Rule 2020 upon Syed Waqas Hassan, Assistant Director (Audit)/BS-18, Corporate Tax Office, Karachi.

Notification regarding regularization of his absence from duty w.e.f. 20.01.2020 will be issued separately.

Syed Waqas Hassan, assistant director (Audit)/BS-18 shall have the right of appeal to the appellant Authority under Civil Servants (Appeal) Rules, 1977 within a period of 30 days from the date of communication of this notification.

Through another notification, disciplinary proceedings under the Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 1973 were initiated against Mansab Shah, Inspector (BS-16) posted in Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement), Lahore vide Charge Sheet on account of “Inefficiency, Misconduct and Corruption” under Rule-3(a)(b) and (c) of the Government Servants (E&D) Rules, 1973.

MuteenAlam, Additional Collector (PCS/BS-19), Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement), Lahore was appointed as Inquiry Officer to conduct inquiry into the case.

The inquiry officer submitted the inquiry report, according to which the charges of “Inefficiency, Misconduct and Corruption” were established against the accused officer.

Accordingly, the Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement), Lahore/Authorized Officer served show cause notice dated 16.02.2021 upon the accused. Upon receipt of reply to the show cause notice, the accused was granted personal hearings on 24.02.2021 and 24.03.2021 to show cause in his defence. The authorized officer, after considering the inquiry report, reply to show cause notice and oral submissions made during the personal hearings, found the accused officer guilty of “Inefficiency, Misconduct & Corruption” under Rule-3(a)(b) and (c) of the Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 1973 and recommended to the authority i.e. Member (Administration/Human Resource), FBR to impose major penalty of “Reduction to the lower post of Data Entry Operator” upon the accused officer.

The Member (Admn/HR)/Authority after going through the facts and record of the case, and having considered all aspects of the case submitted before him, did not agree with the recommendations of the Authorized Officer/ Collector regarding imposition of major penalty of “Reduction to lower post of Data Entry Operator” upon the accused and acting in the capacity as Authority, in exercise of powers conferred under Rule 5(1)(iv) of Government Servants (E&D) Rules, 1973 has imposed major penalty of “Dismissal from Service” upon Mansab Shah, Inspector (BS-16), Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Lahore under Rule-4(1)(b)(iv) of the Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 1973.

