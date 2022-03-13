Haleem decries ‘undemocratic attitude’ Sindh PA speaker

KARACHI: Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the Sindh Assembly is a historic assembly and memories of Quaid-e-Azam and Liaqat Ali Khan are associated with it. He alleged that the dignity of this House is being tarnished due to what he dubbed ‘undemocratic attitude of the speaker’.

Addressing a press conference here at Sindh Assembly building on Saturday, he said that the opposition in Sindh has no representation in standing committees while budget 2021-22 was passed without speeches of opposition leader and parliamentary leaders of opposition parties.

He said during senate elections a ‘market’ had been seen inside this assembly and four MPAs sold their vote. He said under Article 63 A of constitution these MPAs must be declared disqualified.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that he had written a letter to Speaker Sindh Assembly demanding disqualification of those MPAs. If due legal action was not taken, the PTI would register a historic protest in Sindh assembly, he warned.

The opposition leader said that Sindh was marred by corruption. He said Karachi, the city of lights, is turned into a huge garbage dump. He said basic facilities were missing in hospitals and schools of Sindh.

However, PTI parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman said that spirit of the masses can be seen in the PTI public meetings and the entire nation is standing with Imran Khan.