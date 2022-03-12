ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,304
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,518,083
57124hr
Sindh
571,548
Punjab
503,590
Balochistan
35,429
Islamabad
134,797
KPK
217,936
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Root scores hundred as England set West Indies 286 to win

AFP 12 Mar, 2022

NORTH SOUND: England captain Joe Root scored a century before declaring his side's second innings to set the West Indies 286 to win from 70 overs on the final day of the first Test in Antigua on Saturday.

Root made 109 as England scored quickly to take their overnight score of 217-1 to 349-6 declared before lunch.

Dan Lawrence scored at better than a run-a-ball for his 37 as the tourists went after the West Indies bowlers.

That allowed Root to give his bowling attack, without the dropped James Anderson and Stuart Broad, more than two sessions to bowl out the hosts and take an early lead in the three-match series.

Root's 24th Test ton took him into second place alone on England's all-time list of centurions, one ahead of Kevin Pietersen and nine behind Alastair Cook.

Cricket England West Indies Joe Root Dan Lawrence

Comments

1000 characters

Root scores hundred as England set West Indies 286 to win

Opposition decides to submit no-trust motion against NA speaker Asad Qaiser

PTI has finalised strategy to deal with no-confidence motion: Asad Umar

Fitch downgrades Russia oil, gas firms on default risk

Weekly recap: KSE-100 under pressure, retreats 2%

'Around 1,300' Ukrainian troops killed since Russia invasion: Zelensky

Afghan embassy in Washington to close down

Saudi Arabia executes 81 in one day for terror offences

2nd Test against Pakistan: Khawaja hundred propels Australia to 251-3 in Karachi

Russia seeks Indian investment in its oil and gas sector

Russian forces squeeze Kyiv, surround Mariupol

Read more stories