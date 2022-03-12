ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,304
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,518,083
57124hr
Sindh
571,548
Punjab
503,590
Balochistan
35,429
Islamabad
134,797
KPK
217,936
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Iyer rescues India as Lankan spinners thrive in day-night Test

Reuters Updated 12 Mar, 2022

BENGALURU: India were bowled out for 252 in the first innings against Sri Lanka on a pitch that offered the spinners turn and variable bounce on day one of the day-night Test on Saturday.

While the pitch proved tough to score runs on, middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer was unperturbed and reached 92 after India won the toss and skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bat first in front of a near-capacity crowd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

India's openers fell cheaply in the first session, with Mayank Agarwal run out in the second over attempting a non-existent run after Rohit Sharma failed to send him back in time.

With the pacers having no luck, Sri Lanka switched to spin early and Lasith Embuldeniya (3-94) struck in his second over, enticing Rohit (15) into a defensive shot and drawing an edge which was safely pouched in the slips by Dhananjaya de Silva.

Rohit was playing in his 400th international game and his wicket ironically drew cheers from the Bengaluru crowd as it brought Virat Kohli -- former captain and the star of their Indian Premier League franchise -- to the crease.

Kohli and Hanuma Vihari built a 47-run stand to steady the ship but left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama (3-81) started asking questions of the batsmen with his turn.

After snaring Vihari leg-before and seeing the decision overturned on review, Jayawickrama eventually got his man with a rising delivery that turned and nicked Vihari's bat and he was caught by wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella for a patient 31.

Sri Lanka brought on a third spinner in De Silva and he struck in his first over to trap Kohli (23) leg-before with a delivery that kept surprisingly low, silencing the home crowd as the umpire raised his finger.

Rishabh Pant, dropped early in his innings by Suranga Lakmal, blazed to a quick-fire 39 with seven boundaries before Embuldeniya struck again with a ball that turned and smashed into the stumps.

Ravindra Jadeja, who scored an unbeaten 175 in the first Test, was surprised by a rising delivery from Embuldeniya and caught in the slips.

Iyer reached his half-century with two massive sixes in one over and new batsman Axar Patel also went on the attack, prompting Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne to bring back Lakmal, with the veteran pacer striking immediately to have Patel bowled.

Iyer finished with 10 fours and four sixes before he was stumped off the bowling of Jayawickrama, eight runs short of a century.

India lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Mohali by an innings and 222 runs.

India Cricket Sri Lanka Rohit Sharma Sri Lanka India Test

Comments

1000 characters

Iyer rescues India as Lankan spinners thrive in day-night Test

Opposition decides to submit no-trust motion against NA speaker Asad Qaiser

PTI has finalised strategy to deal with no-confidence motion: Asad Umar

Russian forces squeeze Kyiv, surround Mariupol

Weekly recap: KSE-100 under pressure, retreats 2%

Russia seeks Indian investment in its oil and gas sector

2nd Test against Pakistan: Khawaja hundred propels Australia to 251-3 in Karachi

Supply of gas to 85 villages: ECC approves Rs747.539m TSG

7th review of EFF: Policy-level talks with IMF likely on Monday

At current international rate, petrol price is Rs240 per litre, says Tarin

PM says govt has mopped up taxes as best as it could

Read more stories