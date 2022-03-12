ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
Australia 100-2 in Karachi after Warner and Labuschagne fall

Reuters Updated 12 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Australia opener Usman Khawaja smashed his second 50 of the series, but the tourists lost two quick wickets to be 100 for two at lunch on the opening day of the second Test against Pakistan on Saturday.

Islamabad-born Khawaja was batting on 52 at the break staying on course for a hundred after his 97 in the opening Test in Rawalpindi.

Steve Smith was batting on seven with a rebuilding job ahead after the losses of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne.

Australia got off to a strong start after Pat Cummins elected to bat on a dry surface at the National Stadium, which already has cracks on it and is expected to break up early.

Rawalpindi pitch officially rated ‘below average’ after tame Test

Khawaja looked in sublime touch and scored freely on the leg-side after being fed regularly on his pad.

Warner was less convincing, though, surviving a couple of LBW appeals and getting hit on his shoulder by a short delivery from Hasan Ali.

Warner hit Sajid Khan for a six to bring up Australia's 50 in the 11th over.

Sajid conceded two more sixes in his fourth over prompting Pakistan captain Babar Azam to take the spinner out of the attack.

Seamer Faheem Ashraf broke the 82-run opening stand with a back of a length delivery that Warner, who made 36, could only edge to Mohammad Rizwan behind the stumps.

Khawaja brought up his 10 with a boundary off Faheem but Pakistan soon tasted another success.

Sajid stopped Marnus Labuschagne's firm drive at mid-off and broke down the stumps at the non-striker's end to run out the batsman for a duck.

Faheem Ashraf cleared to face Australia after negative COVID Test

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson makes his Test debut joining Nathan Lyon in Australia's two-man spin attack with Josh Hazlewood sitting out.

Pakistan welcomed back Faheem and Hasan after both missed the opening Test with injuries.

The opening Test in Rawalpindi, Australia's first in Pakistan in 24 years, had ended in a draw.

