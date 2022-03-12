ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
Aleem meets Nawaz in London

Recorder Report 12 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan has reportedly held a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif in London amid intensified political activities in wake of the opposition parties no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Media reports while citing sources claimed that Aleem Khan, who had recently announced to join Jahangir Khan Tareen’s estranged group, held a meeting with the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in which former finance minister Ishaq Dar was also present.

During the meeting they claimed that Aleem Khan and Nawaz Sharif exchanged views on the prevailing political situation of the country in the three-hour long meeting in which Nawaz’s sons were also present, adding that they also discussed cooperation in vote on the no-confidence motion.

Aleem Khan joins Tareen Group

The reports further claimed that before leaving for London, Aleem Khan had held several rounds of talks with PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif.

When asked to confirm the meeting between PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and Aleem Khan, PML-N senior vice president and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi neither confirmed nor denied holding of the meeting.

Nawaz Sharif Ishaq Dar Aleem Khan PMLN

