PTI organising overseas Pakistanis’ convention

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday announced that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has organised a three-day convention for overseas Pakistanis from March 13-15.

While addressing a press conference along with the PTI’s overseas chapter secretary Dr Abdullah, he said the overseas convention has been organised in Islamabad from Sunday to recognise the services of expatriate Pakistanis for the country.

The state minister further shared that overseas Pakistanis from 25 countries have arrived in Islamabad to attend the convention.

Habib said that remittances, which were 418 billion in the past regime now stand over 430 billion.

He went on to say that over $3.5bn have so far been received in Roshan Digital Accounts, adding that Roshan Digital Account holders have also been given facility to get loans for the construction of houses in Pakistan.

While commenting on the country’s political situation, the information minister said that the no-confidence motion moved by the joint opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan will fail.

Farrukh Habib was confident that allies stand by the government. Earlier, it emerged that remittances sent home by Overseas Pakistanis in February 2022 increased by two per cent compared to January 2022, according to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Workers’ remittances clocked in at $2.2 billion in February 2022, above the $2 billion mark for a 21st consecutive month. The central bank said remittances increased by two per cent on month-on-month basis despite, fewer working days compared to January and fell by 2.7 per cent on year-on-year basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022