Gabitt, United Motors sign MoU

LAHORE: Gabitt, United Motors on Friday inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide cars on easy terms and low mark-up.

A ceremony in this regard was held at Head office of United Motors. CEO Gabitt Muhammad Hamza and General Manager Sales and Marketing sign the agreement.

Group Chairman FABS International Fahad Aziz, Vice Chairman Punjab Transport Company Aun Sadiq, Business Consultant and Director Liberty Hotel Lahore Saman Shah, businessman Danial Ateeq were also present on occasion.

As per MoU, Gabitt and United Motors will provide cars to Gabitt drivers on installments with lowest ever mark-up and easy terms and conditions. United’s 800cc Bravo and 1000cc Alpha will be provided to drivers to improve the living standards of middle-class by providing them reasonable source of earning.

