PARTLY FACETIOUS: Maryam good at public speeches

“Look at the glass as half full…I mean you Nawalas and Zardis simply don’t understand the value of being optimistic? It generates a mindset that is at peace and enhances the capacity to deal with irritants — big or small.”

“Who is the biggest irritant? The Khan reckons Zardari sahib and notwithstanding the numbers he commands in the assembly which makes him number three that man is a leader amongst men and this vote of no confidence would never have been tabled without his proactive engagement.”

“These days one should be gender neutral — I mean The Khan lost the urban woman vote when he made remarks about clothes and rape.”

“What are you referring to?”

“Didn’t you say Zardari sahib is a leader amongst men? What about women?”

“Maryam Nawaz is quiet now though she has been unable to gloat on her twitter account, but gloating at this time is not the right approach…”

“She is good at public speeches and can gather large crowds provided the area parliamentarians ensure appropriate attendance of their constituents…”

“That’s a contradiction in terms isn’t it!”

“Sadly she is a contradiction in terms: an attractive woman who spouts hate and anger whenever she talks or tweets and that may get media attention and attention from her targets but not votes…”

“Votes are daddy’s anyway…anyway Uncle Number One has shifted the focus to the parliamentarians and she still ain’t one because of the small matter of being convicted.”

“But going back to my remark on Zardari sahib being a leader among men I would like to give examples of his effortless handling of two women who thought they were relevant – one Maryam Nawaz and second Naheed Khan.”

“Maryam Nawaz isn’t likely to forget what he did to her and mind you The Khan eleven must desist from airing her videos bad mouthing Zardari sahib because Zardari sahib, unlike other political leaders, sets overarching goals over the medium to long term and the means are adjustable if you know what I mean while Maryam sets very short term goals…”

“Now if the situation was reversed…”

“Yep, there would have been a hundred videos by now starring Maryam Nawaz bad mouthing Zardari sahib.”

“Anyway going back to the glass as half full what happened in parliament lodges was kinda stupid and may lead to a revisit by institutions…”

“Mindset?”

“Make of the end what you will — I ain’t gonna complete the sentence.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022