KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (March 11, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
251,625,435 178,988,970 7,273,636,012 4,926,511,497
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,195,402,490 (976,266,383) 219,136,107
Local Individuals 4,527,964,837 (5,314,217,062) (786,252,224)
Local Corporates 2,975,539,508 -2,408,423,390 567,116,117
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.