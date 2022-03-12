Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
12 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Towellers Ltd 30.06.2022 20% Interim Cash Dividend 10.03.2022
Biafo Industries Ltd 30.06.2022 20% Interim Cash Dividend 11.03.2022
Macter International Ltd 30.06.2022 17.10% Interim Cash Dividend 11.03.2022
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.