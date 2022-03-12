ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report 12 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (March 11, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)          178.80    179.30   DKK                 25.95    26.05
SAUDIA RIYAL         47.25     47.65   NOK                 19.73    19.83
UAE DIRHAM           48.50     49.00   SEK                 18.16    18.26
EURO                195.00    197.00   AUD $              129.00   130.50
UK POUND            232.50    235.00   CAD $              138.50   140.00
JAPANI YEN         1.50213   1.52213   INDIAN RUPEE         2.25     2.50
CHF                 189.54    190.54   CHINESE YUAN        26.80    27.80
                                       AFGHAN AFGHANI       1.60     1.90
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

