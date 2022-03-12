Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
12 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (March 11, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 178.80 179.30 DKK 25.95 26.05
SAUDIA RIYAL 47.25 47.65 NOK 19.73 19.83
UAE DIRHAM 48.50 49.00 SEK 18.16 18.26
EURO 195.00 197.00 AUD $ 129.00 130.50
UK POUND 232.50 235.00 CAD $ 138.50 140.00
JAPANI YEN 1.50213 1.52213 INDIAN RUPEE 2.25 2.50
CHF 189.54 190.54 CHINESE YUAN 26.80 27.80
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
