ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,298
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,517,512
72324hr
Sindh
571,268
Punjab
503,426
Balochistan
35,427
Islamabad
134,767
KPK
217,857
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares inch higher as pharma gains outweigh auto losses

Reuters 11 Mar, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares edged up on Friday as gains in pharma stocks more than offset losses in the auto sector, while investors await key announcements including the country’s inflation data and an expected rate hike by the US Fed next week.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.21% higher at 16,630.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.15% to 55,550.30 points.

Both the indexes gained more than 2% for the week, logging their first weekly gain in five.

“Equity markets gave positive returns this week even though uncertainties with respect to the Russia-Ukraine conflict continue. Amid sustained high inflation, market will closely monitor announcements at Federal Reserve meet scheduled next week,” said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail) at Kotak Securities.

Indian shares track positive global cues; state poll results in focus

Investors await inflation data which is expected on Monday around 1200 GMT. Indian retail inflation is likely to have slipped marginally in February, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Data on Thursday showed US inflation accelerated at its fastest rate in four decades, bolstering expectations for more aggressive rate hikes at the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting next week.

The Nifty Pharma index gained for a fourth straight session, closing 2.5% higher. The index, however, is down 5.8% for the year.

Nifty 50 components Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra ended 1.5% and 0.6% lower, respectively.

The broader Nifty Auto was down 0.4% after the Indian auto industry body reported sales data for February earlier in the day.

Separately, shares of sugar manufacturers, including Dhampur Sugar Mills, Shree Renuka Sugars and Balrampur Chini Mills rose between 6% and 9%.

Indian sugar mills have signed contracts to increase exports in recent days as surging global prices and a weak rupee have made overseas sales lucrative.

Global stocks rose as investors clung to hopes the global economy would continue to grow despite the war in Ukraine and yet more evidence central banks will need to tighten policy fast to tame inflation.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares inch higher as pharma gains outweigh auto losses

Pakistan Air Force inducts China-made J-10C fighter jets

Ready to provide security to any MNA: Sheikh Rashid

Rupee registers first gain against US dollar in a week

Pakistan lodges protest with India over 'unprovoked violation of its airspace'

Ukraine accuses Russian forces of hitting psychiatric hospital

Australia brace for Karachi challenge after Rawalpindi run-feast

KE reluctant to buy expensive RLNG for PLL

FCA for Jan 2022: Discos allowed hike of Rs5.95 per unit

Tarin identifies major roadblock to development

EPTL says recent explosion caused no major damage

Read more stories