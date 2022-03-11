Hong Kong stocks fall more than 3% on inflation, Ukraine fears

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks sank more than three percent Friday, resuming a steep sell-off after the previous day’s bounce, owing to concerns about soaring inflation and the war in Ukraine.

The Hang Seng Index shed 3.27 percent, or 682.59 points, to 20,207.67 – its lowest level since 2016.

The losses followed a retreat on Wall Street after data showed US inflation surged last month to a new 40-year high, ramping up expectations the Federal Reserve will act more aggressively on tightening monetary policy.

Adding to the selling pressure are sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which has sent oil prices soaring and led to forecasts that inflation will remain elevated for some time.