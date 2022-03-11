ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
ASL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.72%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.66%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.3%)
FNEL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.24%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.4%)
GTECH 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
KOSM 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
MLCF 34.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
PACE 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
PRL 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.39%)
TPL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.69%)
TPLP 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
UNITY 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.27%)
WAVES 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.23%)
BR100 4,375 Decreased By -19.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,791 Decreased By -150 (-0.94%)
KSE100 43,828 Decreased By -25.6 (-0.06%)
KSE30 17,071 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,298
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,517,512
72324hr
Sindh
571,268
Punjab
503,426
Balochistan
35,427
Islamabad
134,767
KPK
217,857
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yen hits lowest level against dollar in five years

AFP 11 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: The yen fell to its lowest level against the dollar in five years on Friday as analysts said the Japanese currency’s value was further weakened by rising US treasury yields.

One dollar bought 116.29 yen at around 0130 GMT, the lowest rate since January 2017.

The yen, often considered a safe-haven currency, has been on a downward trend since last year as traders have taken a more optimistic stance on the global economy after the shock of virus lockdowns.

“Since we had the hawkish Fed pivot which started in June last year, effectively US treasury yields have been on a rising trend, obviously with a lot of volatility. That has pulled the yen weaker,” Ray Attrill, head of forex strategy at National Australia Bank, told AFP.

The yen had already lost 10 percent of its value against the dollar in 2021, following four years of slow growth.

10-year US treasury yields rose to two percent overnight, Attrill said Friday, noting that the Bank of Japan’s policy pins equivalent Japanese bond yields at zero.

Big rises in oil prices linked to Russia’s invasion of its neighbour Ukraine have also been a negative factor overall for the yen, despite a recent easing of the energy price gains.

“Given the amount of geopolitical stress and negative risk sentiment, you would have thought that the yen would actually be stronger, and displaying more of its safe-haven characteristics. So it’s a little bit of a head-scratcher that that’s not been the case,” Attrill said.

But “the sharp rise in commodity prices, and energy prices in particular, is a big negative in terms of economic shock, in terms of trade shock, for Japan, being such a large energy importer,” he explained.

Yen US dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Yen hits lowest level against dollar in five years

Ready to provide security to any MNA: Sheikh Rashid

Discos, KE: Nepra approves hike in base tariffs

Pakistan lodges protest with India over 'unprovoked violation of its airspace'

KE reluctant to buy expensive RLNG for PLL

FCA for Jan 2022: Discos allowed hike of Rs5.95 per unit

Tarin identifies major roadblock to development

EPTL says recent explosion caused no major damage

Mismatch in charging interest: PD decides to seek opinion of law ministry

Army has got nothing to do with politics: ISPR

JUI-F MNA among 10 held: Police conduct operation inside Parliament Lodges

Read more stories