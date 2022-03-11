ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
ASL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
AVN 91.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.81%)
BOP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
FNEL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.68%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.02%)
GTECH 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
KOSM 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
PACE 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.43%)
PRL 11.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
TELE 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.14%)
TPL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
TPLP 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
TREET 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.41%)
TRG 78.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
UNITY 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
BR100 4,380 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.31%)
BR30 15,805 Decreased By -136 (-0.85%)
KSE100 43,861 Increased By 7.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 17,074 Decreased By -2.6 (-0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,298
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,517,512
72324hr
Sindh
571,268
Punjab
503,426
Balochistan
35,427
Islamabad
134,767
KPK
217,857
Mar 11, 2022
Indian shares retreat on soaring US inflation, Ukraine worries

Reuters 11 Mar, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell after three straight sessions of gains on Friday, as global risk appetite worsened after surging US inflation stoked worries of aggressive interest rate hikes and Russia-Ukraine talks made little apparent progress.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.25% at 16,553.65, as of 0351 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.24% to 55,329.50. Both indexes, however, were set for their first weekly gain in five.

The Nifty’s financial services index, auto index and IT index were among the top losers, falling between 0.2% and 0.8%.

US inflation hit a four-decade high, data released on Thursday showed, cementing expectations that the Federal Reserve would hike key interest rates at the conclusion of next week’s monetary policy meeting.

No breakthrough in talks between Russia and Ukraine’s foreign ministers in Turkey also dented the overall sentiment.

Meanwhile, oil prices crawled higher but were on track for their biggest weekly drops since November after see-sawing on fears of escalating bans on Russian oil versus efforts to bring more supply to market from other major producers.

india stock

