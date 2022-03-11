Examining audit paras of 2019-20 top priority of PAC: chairman

ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
ISLAMABAD: Chairman, Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Member National Assembly, Rana Tanveer Hussain said examining current audit paras of 2019-20 was the top priority of the committee.

He said the committee had received 27,230 audit objections settled in 424 meetings and recovered Rs 544 billion.

He further said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) also released statement on its recoveries following the PAC’s revelation of recoveries in various cases.

He said on the PAC directives, maximum departments had started holding regular Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) meetings.

He also lauded the sub-committees of the PAC for disposing off maximum audit paras. The chairman committee also issued directives for holding a meeting with the conveners of the sub-committees in which their performance would be reviewed.

According to the website of the PAC workload summary available as at on November 30, 2019 states that there are 935 un-highlighted pending for information and further recommendation by the PAC above Rs 50 million.

Around 4,801 audit paras pending for detailed scrutiny by the PAC (highlighted paras) are above Rs 50 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

