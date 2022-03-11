ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
Pakistan

Fazl accuses PM of pursuing ‘foreign’ agenda

Abdul Rasheed Azad 11 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Thursday, while warning Prime Minister Imran Khan over his ‘non-stop allegations and use of abusive language’ against opposition leadership has said that politics should be free of accusations and allegations.

He said this while addressing a press conference here after welcoming Federal Minister Pervez Khattak’s brother Liaquat Khattak and his son Ahad Khattak’s leaving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and formally joining Jamiat-e-Ulema- Fazl (JUI-F).

Maulana Fazl accused Imran Khan of working on ‘foreign agenda’. He alleged that the PTI received funding from the United States (US), India, and Israel, and questioned the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on why it was delaying the foreign funding case against the ruling party.

He alleged that in order to implement designs of foreign powers, Imran Khan spoiled the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project worth billions of dollars. He said that Imran Khan-led government furthermore handed over entire State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and now the IMF is controlling the SBP.

Moreover, Maulana said, the government brought supplementary budget on the directions of its ‘foreign masters’.

He warned Imran Khan to stop hurling threats and said they are not wearing bangles, as well. “The boat of your regime is sinking, and your face has been exposed,” he expressed. “We had already said it that he [Imran Khan] was coming [to power] on foreign agenda, but people pinned hopes on him.”

He claimed that the no-trust motion against the prime minister will be successful, adding that Imran Khan’s own people will also be with them.

The PDM chief also accused the prime minister of lying to the nation on the issue of provision of bases to the US. He said that the US officials had categorically denied asking Pakistan to give them bases for watch on Afghanistan.

After joining JUI, Liaquat Khattak said that before coming into power PM Imran Khan made tall claims of reforming all the institutions of the country by bringing honest officials, but after coming into power Imran Khan ignored all the promises. He added that instead of providing 10 million jobs and constructing five million homes, the PTI government demolished thousands of homes, forcing thousands of families to become homeless and deprived millions of people of their jobs. He said that Imran Khan promised of making corruption-free Pakistan but didn’t fulfil it like his other slogans.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman called out Prime Minister Imran Khan for issuing opposition threats and said that Imran was propped into government by foreign powers and now he is resorting to the populist slogan as “his boat is capsizing.”

The PDM chief said that Imran Khan was issuing threats to the opposition that he would act against them after the no-trust motion is defeated. “Don’t issue threats. We are not wearing bangles, either,” he said.

He said Imran Khan’s fate would be worse than that of Afghanistan’s Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country as the Taliban closed in on Kabul on August 15, 2021.

Maulana said even Imran Khan’s ‘foreign masters’ had been disappointed with him because of his incompetence.

The PDM chief said the US had never asked Imran Khan’s government to provide military bases in Pakistan as officials, including National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf, had told MPs in briefings. “Had they asked for bases, you would not dare refuse them,” he said.

He said Imran Khan was using abusive language against the opposition, but “the difficulty is we are gentlemen. We don’t have expletives on our tongues,” the PDM chief said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Fazl accuses PM of pursuing ‘foreign’ agenda

