ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
ASC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.63%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.14%)
AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.23%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FNEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.82%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.09%)
GGL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.79%)
GTECH 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.85%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.1%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.92%)
PTC 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.05%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.92%)
TPLP 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.75%)
TRG 79.20 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.46%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.19%)
WAVES 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.39%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
BR100 4,394 Increased By 105 (2.45%)
BR30 15,941 Increased By 484.1 (3.13%)
KSE100 43,854 Increased By 810.7 (1.88%)
KSE30 17,077 Increased By 328.7 (1.96%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
President inaugurates ‘National Horse and Cattle Show’

Recorder Report 11 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday inaugurated the “7th National Horse and Cattle Show” organised by the Punjab government in collaboration with the Pakistan Army after a gap of about seven years, here at the Fortress Stadium.

President Dr Arif Alvi congratulated CM Punjab over the restart of the National Horse & Cattle Show after a gap of many years. The show, which is regarded as one of major socio-cultural events, will continue till March 12. For the first time, female contestants are also participating in a tent pegging competition. Other major events of the National Horse and Cattle Show 2022 included horse and camel dance, animals’ competitions, equestrian jumping, acrobatic stunts on motorcycles by military police, greyhounds’ race, freefall of paratroopers, a cavalcade of livestock, March past and others.

The show is considered as an eloquent expression of national unity, integration and cohesion among the people belonging to various sections of society and parts of all provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The show also aimed at promoting agriculture, livestock, sports, industries, handicrafts and culture.

The CM said that best recreational opportunities have been provided to the citizens along with the projection of various features of the culture of Pakistan. It would promote national unity and brotherhood, he added.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar welcomed the president. The CM also presented a souvenir of the National Horse and Cattle Show 2022 to Dr Arif Alvi. Later, prizes were also distributed among the performers. Provincial ministers Mian Mehmudur Rasheed and Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak and others were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Army Punjab government CM Punjab President Dr Arif Alvi ‘National Horse and Cattle Show’ Fortress Stadium

