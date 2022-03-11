President inaugurates ‘National Horse and Cattle Show’

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday inaugurated the “7th National Horse and Cattle Show” organised by the Punjab government in collaboration with the Pakistan Army after a gap of about seven years, here at the Fortress Stadium.

President Dr Arif Alvi congratulated CM Punjab over the restart of the National Horse & Cattle Show after a gap of many years. The show, which is regarded as one of major socio-cultural events, will continue till March 12. For the first time, female contestants are also participating in a tent pegging competition. Other major events of the National Horse and Cattle Show 2022 included horse and camel dance, animals’ competitions, equestrian jumping, acrobatic stunts on motorcycles by military police, greyhounds’ race, freefall of paratroopers, a cavalcade of livestock, March past and others.

The show is considered as an eloquent expression of national unity, integration and cohesion among the people belonging to various sections of society and parts of all provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The show also aimed at promoting agriculture, livestock, sports, industries, handicrafts and culture.

The CM said that best recreational opportunities have been provided to the citizens along with the projection of various features of the culture of Pakistan. It would promote national unity and brotherhood, he added.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar welcomed the president. The CM also presented a souvenir of the National Horse and Cattle Show 2022 to Dr Arif Alvi. Later, prizes were also distributed among the performers. Provincial ministers Mian Mehmudur Rasheed and Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak and others were also present on the occasion.

