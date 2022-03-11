NBP services affected due to server breakdown

KARACHI: Some of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) branches and ATMs services were affected on Wednesday March 10, 2022 by an unforeseen breakdown in the bank’s computer servers.

According to NBP announcement, the bank continued to serve clients through alternative means and with certain limitations. The bank management has regretted the inconvenience caused to customers, and assured that the management is taking all necessary measures to restore the full suite of our services at the earliest possible time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022