HSHM holds ‘student orientation session’

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo School of Hospitality and Management (HSHM) welcomed its second batch of students at the orientation session on 8th March 2022, held at the Construction Training and Technical Institute (CTTI) auditorium. Azam Jamil, Minister of State, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Tourism Coordination, Chairman PTDC, Chairman NTCB, Government of Pakistan, was the honourable Chief Guest at the event.

Among the attendees were Haseeb Gardezi, COO Hospitality and Education Division Hashoo Group, Colonel Atif Jalil, Director CTTI, HSHM faculty and executives from Hashoo Group, along with the first and second batch of students.

The students from the first batch shared their experiences and motivated the new students with their achievements. Colonel Atif Jalil, Director, CTTI, gave an overview of the institute. Haseeb Gardezi thanked Azam Jamil for attending the event and shared motivating words with the new students. On the occasion Mr. Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman and CEO, Hashoo Group; Chairman Board of Governors, HSHM, acknowledged all the hard work that has gone into establishing the Hashoo School of Hospitality in partnership with CTTI and in collaboration with Sheffield Hallam University.

“Encouraged by the positive feedback from our first batch, we look forward to serving the youth of Pakistan, while continuing being the hospitality leaders”, he further added. “I want to assure you that you are joining a student-cantered academic community. Together with the entirely supportive and dedicated faculty and staff, and internationally recognized curriculum, you will be able to assume the roles of leadership positions in hospitality and tourism industry.”

Azam Jamil addressed the students and guests, “HSHM will have the full support of Pakistan Government. A ten-year tourism policy has been finalized by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and will come into effect very soon.”

