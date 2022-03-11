ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
ASC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.63%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.14%)
AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.23%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FNEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.82%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.09%)
GGL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.79%)
GTECH 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.85%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.1%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.92%)
PTC 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.05%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.92%)
TPLP 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.75%)
TRG 79.20 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.46%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.19%)
WAVES 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.39%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
BR100 4,394 Increased By 105 (2.45%)
BR30 15,941 Increased By 484.1 (3.13%)
KSE100 43,854 Increased By 810.7 (1.88%)
KSE30 17,077 Increased By 328.7 (1.96%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
HSHM holds ‘student orientation session’

Press Release 11 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo School of Hospitality and Management (HSHM) welcomed its second batch of students at the orientation session on 8th March 2022, held at the Construction Training and Technical Institute (CTTI) auditorium. Azam Jamil, Minister of State, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Tourism Coordination, Chairman PTDC, Chairman NTCB, Government of Pakistan, was the honourable Chief Guest at the event.

Among the attendees were Haseeb Gardezi, COO Hospitality and Education Division Hashoo Group, Colonel Atif Jalil, Director CTTI, HSHM faculty and executives from Hashoo Group, along with the first and second batch of students.

The students from the first batch shared their experiences and motivated the new students with their achievements. Colonel Atif Jalil, Director, CTTI, gave an overview of the institute. Haseeb Gardezi thanked Azam Jamil for attending the event and shared motivating words with the new students. On the occasion Mr. Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman and CEO, Hashoo Group; Chairman Board of Governors, HSHM, acknowledged all the hard work that has gone into establishing the Hashoo School of Hospitality in partnership with CTTI and in collaboration with Sheffield Hallam University.

“Encouraged by the positive feedback from our first batch, we look forward to serving the youth of Pakistan, while continuing being the hospitality leaders”, he further added. “I want to assure you that you are joining a student-cantered academic community. Together with the entirely supportive and dedicated faculty and staff, and internationally recognized curriculum, you will be able to assume the roles of leadership positions in hospitality and tourism industry.”

Azam Jamil addressed the students and guests, “HSHM will have the full support of Pakistan Government. A ten-year tourism policy has been finalized by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and will come into effect very soon.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

