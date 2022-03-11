AHL BoD resolves to disinvest/sell shareholding

KARACHI: The board of directors of Arif Habib Limited (AHL) has resolved to disinvest/sell AHL’s shareholding of Arif Habib 1857 (Pvt) Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of AHL) for total consideration of Rs 50 million i.e. Rs 10 per shares, subject to obtaining necessary corporate and regulatory approvals.

As on December 31, 2021, AHL was carrying the subject investment at Rs 43.56 million and the net assets of Arif Habib 1857 (Private) Limited were Rs 48.63 million, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday said.

