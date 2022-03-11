Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 10, 2022). ==================================== BR...
11 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 10, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,853.62
High: 43,867.93
Low: 43,042.96
Net Change: 810.66
Volume (000): 83,786
Value (000): 5,173,262
Makt Cap (000) 1,796,371,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,853.11
NET CH (+) 231.85
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,147.68
NET CH (+) 292.59
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,892.67
NET CH (+) 181.03
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,546.42
NET CH (+) 47.94
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,959.06
NET CH (+) 13.76
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,413.37
NET CH (+) 144.06
------------------------------------
As on: 10-March-2022
====================================
