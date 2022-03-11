KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 10, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,853.62 High: 43,867.93 Low: 43,042.96 Net Change: 810.66 Volume (000): 83,786 Value (000): 5,173,262 Makt Cap (000) 1,796,371,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,853.11 NET CH (+) 231.85 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,147.68 NET CH (+) 292.59 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,892.67 NET CH (+) 181.03 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,546.42 NET CH (+) 47.94 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,959.06 NET CH (+) 13.76 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,413.37 NET CH (+) 144.06 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-March-2022 ====================================

