Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 11 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Pakistan International        31.12.2021      Nil        (50,101.491)   (9.57)       16.04.2022      08.04.2022
Airlines Corporation Ltd      Year End                                  (*)          10.00.A.M               To
                                                                        (4.79)#)     AGM             16.04.2022
Jahangir Siddiqui &           31.12.2021      Nil        786.380        0.86         27.04.2022      20.04.2022
Co. Ltd                       Year End                                               10.00.A.M               To
(Unconsolidated)                                                                     AGM             27.04.2022
Systems Limited               31.12.2021      50% 100%   3,320.691      24.12        11.04.2022      04.04.2022
(Unconsolidated)              Year End        Bonus Shares                           11.00.A.M.              To
                                                                                     AGM             11.04.2022
Unity Foods Limited           -               -           -              -           01.04.2022      30.04.2022
                                                                                     10:00 A.M               To
                                                                                     AGM             11.04.2022
Hira Textiles Limited         -               -           -              -           31.03.2022      24.03.2022
                                                                                     11.30 A.M.              To
                                                                                     EOGM            31.03.2022
Zahur Cotton Mills            -               -           -              -           30.03.2022      22.03.2022
Limited                                                                              11.00 A.M               To
                                                                                     EOGM            30.03.2022
Suraj Cotton Mills            -               -           -              -           01.04.2022      26.03.2022
Limited                                                                              10.30 A.M               To
                                                                                     EOGM            01.04.2022
===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

