Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
11 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Pakistan International 31.12.2021 Nil (50,101.491) (9.57) 16.04.2022 08.04.2022
Airlines Corporation Ltd Year End (*) 10.00.A.M To
(4.79)#) AGM 16.04.2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & 31.12.2021 Nil 786.380 0.86 27.04.2022 20.04.2022
Co. Ltd Year End 10.00.A.M To
(Unconsolidated) AGM 27.04.2022
Systems Limited 31.12.2021 50% 100% 3,320.691 24.12 11.04.2022 04.04.2022
(Unconsolidated) Year End Bonus Shares 11.00.A.M. To
AGM 11.04.2022
Unity Foods Limited - - - - 01.04.2022 30.04.2022
10:00 A.M To
AGM 11.04.2022
Hira Textiles Limited - - - - 31.03.2022 24.03.2022
11.30 A.M. To
EOGM 31.03.2022
Zahur Cotton Mills - - - - 30.03.2022 22.03.2022
Limited 11.00 A.M To
EOGM 30.03.2022
Suraj Cotton Mills - - - - 01.04.2022 26.03.2022
Limited 10.30 A.M To
EOGM 01.04.2022
===============================================================================================================
