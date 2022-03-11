KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Pakistan International 31.12.2021 Nil (50,101.491) (9.57) 16.04.2022 08.04.2022 Airlines Corporation Ltd Year End (*) 10.00.A.M To (4.79)#) AGM 16.04.2022 Jahangir Siddiqui & 31.12.2021 Nil 786.380 0.86 27.04.2022 20.04.2022 Co. Ltd Year End 10.00.A.M To (Unconsolidated) AGM 27.04.2022 Systems Limited 31.12.2021 50% 100% 3,320.691 24.12 11.04.2022 04.04.2022 (Unconsolidated) Year End Bonus Shares 11.00.A.M. To AGM 11.04.2022 Unity Foods Limited - - - - 01.04.2022 30.04.2022 10:00 A.M To AGM 11.04.2022 Hira Textiles Limited - - - - 31.03.2022 24.03.2022 11.30 A.M. To EOGM 31.03.2022 Zahur Cotton Mills - - - - 30.03.2022 22.03.2022 Limited 11.00 A.M To EOGM 30.03.2022 Suraj Cotton Mills - - - - 01.04.2022 26.03.2022 Limited 10.30 A.M To EOGM 01.04.2022 ===============================================================================================================

