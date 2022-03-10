ANL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.91%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
ASL 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.98%)
AVN 91.19 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.63%)
BOP 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
CNERGY 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.72%)
FFL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FNEL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.63%)
GGGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.36%)
GGL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.6%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.58%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.31%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
PRL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.54%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.05%)
TELE 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.93%)
TPL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.03%)
TPLP 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.3%)
TREET 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.23%)
TRG 79.38 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.7%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.19%)
WAVES 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.46%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
YOUW 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
BR100 4,382 Increased By 93.7 (2.19%)
BR30 15,907 Increased By 450.1 (2.91%)
KSE100 43,707 Increased By 663.8 (1.54%)
KSE30 17,021 Increased By 273.4 (1.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares post best day in a month on Russia-Ukraine hopes

Reuters 10 Mar, 2022

Australian shares closed higher on Thursday as banks and technology stocks rallied amid hopes of some headway in Russia-Ukraine diplomatic talks, although the gains were capped by mining and energy stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 ended 1.1% higher at 7,130.80, its best session since Feb. 9. The benchmark rose 1% on Wednesday.

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Turkey ahead of planned talks on Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking, said market sentiment was supported by “the prospects of a peaceful ending (to the Russia-Ukraine conflict) and the fact that oil is starting to come down, not continuing to rise.”

Financials led gains on the local bourse, climbing 2.8% to notch their best session in over a year. The country’s four largest lenders gained between 2.4% and 3.5%.

Technology stocks jumped 3.3%, tracking an overnight surge in the tech-heavy Nasdaq index that rebounded from several days of falls. Australia-listed shares of Block Inc. added 7.1%, while Computershare rose 3.7%.

Bucking the trend, the mining index dropped 2.2% on weak iron ore prices, with Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group and BHP Group slipping between 1.5% and 7.7%.

Rio Tinto marked its worst day since May 2016 as the global miner traded ex-dividend. The company also said it was in the process of ending all commercial relations with Russian businesses.

Energy stocks declined 2.5% as global oil prices fell most in nearly two years overnight after OPEC member the United Arab Emirates supported pumping more oil into a market roiled by supply disruptions.

Woodside Petroleum and Santos slumped 4.7% and 2.4%, respectively.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.2% to 11,926.26, marking its best session since March 1.

Construction firm Fletcher Building and Air New Zealand gained 4.6% and 4.4%, respectively.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares post best day in a month on Russia-Ukraine hopes

Bulls make return, KSE-100 increases over 700 points in intra-day trading

IMF should not worry about PM’s relief package: Tarin

Supreme Court issues notice to PM Imran on Ayaz Sadiq's petition

Oil rises as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap

Top Russia, Ukraine diplomats arrive in Turkey for talks

PM Imran's threat against PPP's leadership will not be tolerated: Bilawal

Dues of Chinese power projects: Chinese embassy agitates for payment

Wheat flour: Balochistan govt asked to ensure price stability

Countrywide ‘terror alert’ issued

Acquisition of shares, investment: SBP amends R-6 of PRs for commercial banking

Read more stories