Bulls make return, KSE-100 increases over 700 points in intra-day trading

Pakistan's stocks staged a dramatic rally as oil prices fell in the international market, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 700 points during intra-day trading on Thursday.

The Index, under pressure due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and surging oil prices, was hovering around 43,734.24, a gain of 691.28 points or 1.6% at around 12:15pm.

The return of positive sentiment comes after oil prices plunged over 17% on Wednesday following news that after media reports said OPEC producers United Arab Emirates and Iraq would support increased production. The move could offset some of the supply disruptions caused by sanctions on Russian oil after it invaded Ukraine.

Early Thursday, oil prices rebounded, with US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumping more than $3 shortly after opening. They were trading up $1.53, or 1.4%, at $110.23 at 2324 GMT.

Brent at one point dropped to as low as $105.60, having hit a peak of $139 two days before, on hopes that the huge amounts of Russian oil taken out of the market by sanctions could be largely replaced by sourcing from elsewhere.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Twitter late on Wednesday that his country is committed to the agreement by OPEC and its allies, together called OPEC+, to ramp up oil supply gradually following sharp cuts in 2020.

At the same time, Iraq has said it could lift output and nuclear talks with Iran were also showing signs of bearing fruit.

Following the development, equities around the globe showed a reversal of trajectory. Asian equities rallied following a strong bounce on Wall Street and a surge in Europe.

“The decline in oil prices is the major contributor behind the positive start of the KSE-100,” Sana Tawfik, vice-president of research and a senior analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

She said positive developments on the geopolitical front, including negotiation talks between Russia and Ukraine, have also led to the rally.

“Investor confidence on the domestic political end has also returned after Prime Minister Imran Khan's latest speech in Karachi,” she said.

Further revision in prudential regulations of banks is also helping the banking sector. “Under the revised regulations, banks' exposure amount per party has increased. It will not have a direct impact but could bolster the banking sector exposure in equities,” she said.

“However, clarity on the both domestic and geopolitical front is needed to achieve a sustainable push,” added Tawfik.