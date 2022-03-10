ANL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.18%)
ASC 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
ASL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.66%)
AVN 90.60 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.97%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.98%)
FNEL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.22%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.91%)
GGL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.64%)
GTECH 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.4%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
MLCF 33.27 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.95%)
PACE 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (6.47%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.42%)
PRL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
PTC 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
SNGP 31.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.62%)
TELE 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.79%)
TPL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.71%)
TPLP 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.34%)
TREET 31.76 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.45%)
TRG 79.51 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.87%)
UNITY 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
WAVES 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.82%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.58%)
YOUW 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.09%)
BR100 4,383 Increased By 94.2 (2.2%)
BR30 15,941 Increased By 484.5 (3.13%)
KSE100 43,743 Increased By 700.1 (1.63%)
KSE30 17,009 Increased By 261.4 (1.56%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may slide to $1,952

Reuters 10 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may slide to $1,952 per ounce, as it has broken a support at $1,976.

The current fall is still controlled by a set of projection levels on the rise from $1,878.49.

Following its failure to break $1,976 in the first attempt on Wednesday, gold eventually broke this level.

The break opened the way towards $1,924-$1,953 range.

The break will prove false, if gold climbs above $1,976 and keep hovering above this level.

A bullish target zone of $1,999-$2,027 will be established accordingly.

On the daily chart, the current fall is presumed to be against the uptrend from $1,779.20.

A retracement analysis on the uptrend reveals a break below a support at $2,001.

The break opened the way towards $1,925-$1,959 range. A break above $2,001 may bring some hope for a continuation of the uptrend.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may slide to $1,952

IMF should not worry about PM’s relief package: Tarin

Oil jumps after UAE says it is committed to OPEC+ supply pact

Top Russia, Ukraine diplomats arrive in Turkey for talks

PM Imran describes Zardari as ‘my next target’

Dues of Chinese power projects: Chinese embassy agitates for payment

ADB mission to hold talks with finance minister

Acquisition of shares, investment: SBP amends R-6 of PRs for commercial banking

Wheat flour: Balochistan govt asked to ensure price stability

15pc rise YoY: Banks’ profitability soars to Rs268bn mark

PM visits MQM-P office

Read more stories